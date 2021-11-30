Two films from MANUU shortlisted for International film festival

Hyderabad: Two films from Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) have been selected for International Science Film Festival 2021.

The films in question are “Transforming India” which was directed by M Mohammad Ghouse and the film “Kachre se Tawanayi: Energy from Waste” by Obaidullah Raihan. The films were produced by MANUU and selected by Instructional Media Centre (IMC) for the Festival.

IMC Director, Rizwan Ahmad said that the Vigyan Prasar, Department of Science and Technology from the Indian government have shortlisted the films from the top 15 films received from around the world.

The director also thanked Vigyan Prasar, for recognizing the efforts of the dedicated team of the media centre.

Two filmmakers short-listed for International Science Film Festival 2021.

Before the selection of “Transforming India” in the International Science Film Festival 2021, the film was shortlisted for the 5th National Film Festival organised by the National Institute of Rural Development.

The media centre’s recently launched four digital initiatives – Urdu Nama, E-content platform, Shaheen-e-Urdu and Educational News Bulletin. These initiatives are fast gaining popularity among the Urdu lovers on social media platforms.