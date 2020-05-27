Two food safety officers arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Two food safety officers were arrested in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, an anti-corruption bureau spokesperson said.

The accused, Rajesh Tinkar and Sunil Garg, posted at the Chief Medical and Health office in Chittorgarh had demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from a grocery shop owner for not registering a case for selling expiry date products, he said.

The complainant Ashraf Hussain lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) following which a trap was laid.

The accused were arrested while accepting the bribe from the complainant in their office, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against the two under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

Source: PTI

