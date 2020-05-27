Two food safety officers arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Two food safety officers were arrested in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, an anti-corruption bureau spokesperson said.
The accused, Rajesh Tinkar and Sunil Garg, posted at the Chief Medical and Health office in Chittorgarh had demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from a grocery shop owner for not registering a case for selling expiry date products, he said.
The complainant Ashraf Hussain lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) following which a trap was laid.
The accused were arrested while accepting the bribe from the complainant in their office, the spokesperson said.
A case has been registered against the two under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.