Two former Congress MLAs join BJP in Madhya Pradesh

News Desk 1Published: 12th December 2020 2:30 am IST

Bhopal, Dec 11 : In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress received another jolt when two former MLAs went in for formal membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

One of the two former MLAs is perceived to be close to Digvijay Singh and the other comes from former chief minister Kamal Nath’s bastion.

Former Congress MLA from Rajgarh District Pratap Mandloi and Ajay Chaure, former MLA from Sausar in Chhindwara, joined the BJP in the presence of Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, vice-president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the chief Minister’s residence on Friday.

The three tall leaders administered the BJP’s membership to the two former Congress MLAs.

READ:  Maha Council biennial polls: MVA emerges with flying colours

Mandloi has been an MLA from Rajgarh district and the area is considered to be a stronghold of former chief minister Digvijay Singh.

Also, Chaure, the former MLA from Chhindwara’s Sausar, is counted among Kamal Nath’s confidants.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 12th December 2020 2:30 am IST
Back to top button