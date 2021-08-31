Two gates of Himayat Sagar lifted to let excess water into Musi River

By Sameer|   Updated: 31st August 2021 2:11 pm IST
Himayat Sagar
Himayat Sagar

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rainfall for the past two days, authorities on Tuesday lifted two of the 17 gates of Himayat Sagar reservoir to allow the flow of excess water into the Musi river.

The decision was taken after the level of the water in the reservoir reached 1763.15 feet which is near to the full tank level of 1763.50 feet.

Meanwhile, the officials of Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) have asked the administration of the Hyderabad District to shift people who are residing in low-lying area near Musi River.  

MS Education Academy
Himayat Sagar
Himayat Sagar
Himayat Sagar
Himayat Sagar
Himayat Sagar
Himayat Sagar
Himayat Sagar
Himayat Sagar

In the current monsoon season, gates of the reservoir were lifted for the first time in July.

Last year, in the month of October, 13 of the 17 gates were opened when the water level touched its Full Reservoir level (FRL).

Water level in Osman Sagar

Meanwhile, the water level in Osman Sagar reached 1788.15 feet whereas, the Full Tank Level of the reserviour is 17900 feet.

As on August 31, the inflow of the reserviour is 2600 Cusecs.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button