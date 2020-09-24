Two girls and a woman mysteriously go missing from Dundigal

Hyderabad: Two girls and a woman mysteriously went missing from Dundigal area of Cyberabad. The incident triggered panic in the area.

Dundigal police has registered missing report of two girls and a woman during the past five days.

21-year-old Bharti went missing from Swaram Colony, Rajiv Gruhakalpa area. Her parents lodged complaint on September 24. While in another incident, 22-year-old student Sreesha went missing from her home since September 19. Her father lodged a missing complaint. In the third incident, 38-year-old, Padmavati left her house after a row with her husband. Her whereabouts could not be known so far.

Source: Siasat news