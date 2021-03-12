Two girls feared drowned in Ganga

Pratapgarh, March 12 : Two girls are fear drowned in the Ganga in the Manikpur area of Pratapgarh district after they slipped into deep water while bathing in the river.

While the local people rescued two girls, two are still missing.

The four girls — Sangita (12), Begam (13), Anjali (12) and Khushi (10) — had gone to take a holy dip in the Ganga river on Thursday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Station House Officer (SHO), Manikpur, Subhash Yadav said that the girls waded into deep waters while bathing.

“We have deployed divers and are trying to find the bodies of Sangita and Begam. Rescue operations have resumed since Friday morning,” he said.

