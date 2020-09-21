Two girls found hanging from tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 21st September 2020 12:19 pm IST
Two girls found hanging from tree in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

Bahraich: Bodies of two girls were found hanging from a tree in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, police said on Monday.

According to police, their families were not on good terms but the two girls, aged 17 and 15, continued to be friends.

The two girls left their homes on Sunday morning saying that they were going to work in an agricultural field. Later, their bodies were found hanging from a tree in Loni Pravara village which comes under the jurisdiction of Ramgarh police station, ASP (rural) Ashok Kumar said.

Police suspect that it is a case of death by suicide.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and a probe into the matter was underway, the ASP added.

Source: ANI
