Two girls raped in Uttar Pradesh in separate cases

Banda/Chitrakoot: Two girls were allegedly raped by their uncles in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda and Chitrakoot, police said on Monday.

In Banda, a nine-year-old girl was abducted by her uncle from her home on Saturday night while she was sleeping, they said.

He allegedly took her to a forest and raped her, SHO of Tindwari police station Ram Dinesh Tiwari said.

The accused, identified as Chandu, was arrested by police based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, Tiwari said, adding that he confessed to his crime during interrogation.

The girl was recovered from the forest on Sunday and was rushed to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable, the SHO said.

In a similar incident, a 10-year-old girl, who had gone to her grandmother’s house in Chitrakoot for a marriage function, was allegedly raped by her uncle, police said.

SHO of Bharatkoop police station Sanjay Upadhyay said the incident took place on June 20.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her family members on June 24 after which police were informed and an FIR was registered in the case on June 27, he said.

Police arrested the accused, identified as Gorelal, on Sunday and the girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination.

Source: PTI