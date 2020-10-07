Two hardcore criminals arrested in Jammu

Jammu: Police on Wednesday arrested two hardcore criminals wanted in several cases in the R S Pura border belt of Jammu district, officials said.

A police team conducted a raid and arrested the accused, identified as Arun Choudhary alias ‘Abbu’ of Khour Bhai (R S Pura) and Munish Kumar Sharma alias ‘Dau’ of Kirpind, they said.

The accused are involved in several cases of attempt to murder, criminal trespass, assault and others which are registered in Miran sahib, Arnia and Vijaypur police stations in Jammu and Samba districts, the officials said.

Source: PTI