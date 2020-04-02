Two held for couple’s suicide in Agra

Agra: The parents of a young man who committed suicide along with his in Shahganj area of Agra have been arrested on charge of dowry harassment and death, police said on Thursday.

The newly married couple, identified as Gopal, 21, and Priya, 20, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in their room on Tuesday.

Loha Mandi circle officer Namrita Srivastava said: “Gopal wrote a suicide note, signed by his wife Priya, alleging that his parents Om Prakash and Gudiya Varma used to assault and harass Priya for dowry. This inhuman treatment was unacceptable to the couple, and so they decided to end their lives.”

The couple had got married on January 18 and were living at Ram Swaroop Colony under Shahganj police station, along with Gopal’s parents and his three siblings.

Based on a written complaint by Priya’s father Yogendra, Om Prakash and Gudiya were booked under Sections 304B (dowry death), 498A (relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 306 (abetment for suicide) of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Act. Both the accused were sent to jail on Wednesday.

Source: IANS

