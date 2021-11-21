Two held for bringing illegal immigrants

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP-ATS) on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with facilitating illegal entry of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas into India, getting their Indian passports made using fake Hindu identities and further sending them abroad.

The accused — Noor Alam and Mohammad Jameel — are natives of Myanmar and were arrested from West Bengal.

Inspector General of Police, ATS, Gajendra Kumar Goswami told reporters that the two were arrested on the basis of interrogation of four others – Mithun Mandal, his associates Shaon Ahmed, Mominur Islam and Mahendi Hasan — who had been arrested on October 26.

The ATS official said that the duo had sent scores of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas to different countries with Indian identities.

“They were sent to countries of the Middle East, South Africa and Congo,” he said.

They used to blackmail their victims and extract money by threatening to leak their real identities to the authorities, the officer said.