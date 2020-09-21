Two held for looting cash from ATMs in two separate incidents in Indore

Indore: Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing cash over Rs 26 lakhs from two ATMs in separate incidents in Indore, police said on Sunday.

One incident took place on September 12 under the Lasudiya police station area, while the other in February under the limits of the Pardeshipura police station.

DIG Indore Harinarayan Mishra told reporters that a robbery was conducted in the Bank of India ATM on September 12. The CCTV camera had stopped functioning during the time of the incident.

An investigation found that two employees of the company tasked with loading money into bank ATMs were removed from their jobs. When they were interrogated then the details of the incident came to light, the DIG said.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Jain and Dilip Bhadauriya.

“They robbed Rs 12, 47,500 and the amount was recovered from them. They have also accepted that they robbed Rs 13,80,000 from Pardeshipura area in February from which they bought gold. That gold has also been recovered,” he said.

A cash prize of Rs 50,000 has been awarded to the police team who cracked the crime by Director-General of Police, Police Headquarters, Bhopal who also congratulated the police team.

Source: ANI