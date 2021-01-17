Two held for performing stunts on moving motorcycle

By Neha|   Updated: 17th January 2021 7:20 pm IST
Mumbai: Two men were arrested for performing dangerous stunts on a moving motorcycle on the Western Express Highway here, police said on Sunday.

The video of the stunts performed by the accused Kunal Singh (26) and Rishabh Kripashankar Singh (21) has gone viral on social media.

They were traced with the help of the registration number of the motorcycle, an official said.

He said police scanned the footage sourced from CCTV cameras installed from Andheri to Mahim to identify the motorcycle used for performing stunts.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

