Two held for smuggling of arms in UP’s Mathura

Five factory-made guns were recovered from them on Friday night

By Mansoor Published: 19th September 2020 7:34 pm IST
Mathura: Two people were nabbed near Mathura’s Chauki Bangar Tiraha while allegedly trying to smuggle arms from a neighboring state, police said here on Saturday.

Five factory-made guns were recovered from them on Friday night, they added.

The accused have been identified as Mubba, alias Mubarik, and Ummar, police said, adding that they were intercepted at Chauki Bangar Tiraha under the Kosi Kalan police station when trying to smuggle guns from Haryana.

According to police, in order to hide their activities, they disassembled barrels from the main part of each gun and kept these in a jute bag.

Instead of using some vehicle, they traveled on foot, police said.

Since they have disclosed a smuggling racket, other people involved in it will be nabbed, SP (Rural) Srish Chand said.

Source: PTI
