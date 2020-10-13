Two held in Delhi for duping people on pretext of loans

New Delhi, Oct 13 : Delhi Police Cyber Cell of north-west district has arrested two persons on charge of cheating gullible people out of their money on the pretext of providing them loans against insurance policies, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused — Shubham Kumar and Raushan Kumar — used to call up unsuspecting victims while posing as bank employees and offered them loans against insurance policies. After the victims shared their details, the frauds asked them to deposit money in their bank accounts as processing fees. Once the money was received, the frauds blocked their victims’ mobile numbers.

The crime came to light when a housewife approached the Shalimar police station and said she had got a phone call from some unidentified person who said he was calling on behalf of HDB Finance and asked if she required any loan.

The complainant said she needed Rs 9 lakh, following which the caller said the loan can be issued against insurance policies. She said she purchased two insurance policies and paid the premium amount.

After some days, she again received a call to deposit processing fees against her loan application. She deposited Rs 1.70 lakh in different bank accounts but did not get the loan money.

During the course of investigation, the police analysed the specific cyber footprints and the bank account details of the accused.

The whereabouts of the accused were pinpointed with the help of technical surveillance and a raid was conducted in Sector 15 in Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Shubham Kumar, 22, was arrested and an ATM card of the bank account and a mobile phone used to access it, apart from two forged Aadhaar Cards, were seized from him.

At his instance, co-accused Raushan Kumar was also arrested and six ATMs, two mobile phones, one cheque book, and two forged rubber stamps were seized. Accordingly, Sections 468 and 471 of the IPC were also added in the FIR.

“They used to make random calls on their mobile phones to con people. They were using 2G phones to commit crime due to which call detail records’ analysis and physical surveillance was mounted to arrest them,” Vijayanta Arya, DCP, North-West, said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.