Two held in liquor contractor’s murder case in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 19 : The Gurugram Police say they’ve arrested two key accused including a wanted criminal in connection with the murder case of a liquor contractor which took place on September 2.

The accused had allegedly gunned down the contractor over an old rivalry at Jatauli Mandi village in Pataudi on September 2, the police said on Monday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ujjawal and Jeevan, residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

The Haryana police had announced a bounty of Rs 5,000 on Ujjawal’s arrest.

In connection with the incident the police had arrested 7 criminals on September 10.

A team of crime branch Farrukhnagar led by Inspector Indravir nabbed both the criminals from the Wazirpur bus stand after a tip-off.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that Abhishek of Jatauli village along with his fellow gang members had planned Inderjeet’s murder on August 30.

“According to the plan, on September 2, Abhishek along with Ujjawal and Jeevan shot dead Inderjeet while another youth identified as Vikram suffered bullet injuries. Abhishek and Inderjeet had an old rivalry. In 2019 Abhishek had also attacked Inderjeet but he was saved. A case in this regard had been filed at Pataudi police station,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) of the Gurugram police.

In this case Abhishek had been proclaimed offender (PO) who is still absconding. A reward of Rs 50,000 has also been declared by the Haryana Police on the arrest of accused Abhishek, Sangwan said.

On September 2, a case was filed by the deceased’s brother Jaibhagwan. In his police complaint he alleged that Abhishek, Harender, Rohit, Sagar, Akhil, Krishan alias Gugan all of Jatoli Mandi village were behind the incident.

The complainant had told the police that Abhishek and his aides have criminal backgrounds.

An FIR had been registered against the culprits under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code including the Arms Act at the Pataudi police station on September 3.

Source: IANS

