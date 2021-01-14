Two held over provocative video against Muslims

By PTI|   Updated: 14th January 2021 9:34 pm IST
UP: Four men held for duping drivers posing as tax officials

Bulandshahr: Police here arrested two people after a video showed them hurling abuses at the Muslim community and asking its members to go to Pakistan, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Shikarpur area here and the arrests were made after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Many more people can be seen in the video on motorcycles.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Harendra Kumar said the provocative video was uploaded on social media by the accused on Wednesday.

READ:  Telangana logs 351 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

When the superintendent of police was asked if there was a rally at the time the video was shot, he said it is a matter of investigation.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By PTI|   Updated: 14th January 2021 9:34 pm IST
Back to top button