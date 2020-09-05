Two held with 1,727 kg cannabis worth Rs 8 cr in MP: UP STF

The action was carried out around 12.30 pm by a team of the local Madhya Pradesh Police and the Noida unit of the STF

By Mansoor Published: 5th September 2020 4:17 pm IST
3 Andhra hospital officials held over fire in Covid centre

Noida: Two men were arrested while allegedly transporting 1,727 kg cannabis in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) said.

The action was carried out around 12.30 pm by a team of the local Madhya Pradesh Police and the Noida unit of the STF, the agency said.

“Two men were arrested and a container truck impounded which had a secret cavity in which the contraband was stored, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said.

“As much as 1,727 kg of illegal cannabis pegged worth approximately Rs 8 crore has been seized,” he added.

The arrest was made in Susner town of the Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh. The accused held have been identified as Shubham Tyagi and Lokesh Singh, both natives of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, the STF said.

READ:  Delhi man held for duping women on matrimony sites

The truck impounded is registered in Ghaziabad.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the agency said.

Source: PTI
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close