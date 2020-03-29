Two Indian Army men test coronavirus positive

New Delhi: After the first case of a soldier testing positive from Ladakh Scouts in Leh, the Indian Army recorded two more COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday.

It said the two persons belonging to the Army had a travel history.

The Army has started contact tracing and has identified persons who were in touch with them. They have been quarantined, it said.

The Army said, “The two persons are keeping good health and are stable.”

The two incude a Colonel, who is a doctor in Kolkota, and a Junior Commissioned Officer in Dehradun.

“A Colonel-rank doctor was tested positive for COVID19 at Army Command Hospital in Kolkata. The officer was in New Delhi recently. The officer has been put under quarantine and all precautions are being taken for his colleagues as well,” the Army stated.

Further, a Territorial Army soldier from Srinagar was suspected to be positive COVID -19. The test confirmed he was corona negative.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved a proposal for contributing staff’s one-day salary to the Prime Minister-CARES Fund.

It is estimated that around Rs 500 crore will be collectively provided by the Defence Ministry to the fund from various wings, including Army, Navy, Air Force, Defence PSUs and others.

The employees’ contribution is voluntary and those desirous of opting out will be exempted.

Amid coronavirus scare, the Indian Army headquarters at South Block has remained closed since last Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a complete lockdown in fight against COVID-19.

The Army headquarters has started functioning with the bare minimum staff of around 15 per cent from last Thursday.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.