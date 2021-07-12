Two Indian homeopathic doctors get UAE’s Golden Visa

Abu Dhabi: Two Indian homeopathic doctors have received the United Arab Emirates coveted Golden Visa, according to a media reports on Sunday.

Dr Hasnain Motiwala from Nashik, Maharashtra, and Dr Anupriya Batra from Khanna, Punjab were granted golden visas by the UAE’s federal authority for identity and citizenship (ICA), Khaleej Times reported.

Dr Motiwala was given the UAE Golden Visa on July 1. He has been successfully practicing in the UAE for the past seven years and is currently practicing at Al Diyafa modern medical centre and aqua clinic in Dubai.

“This is truly a moment of pride for my family and for my community in the UAE. I would sincerely like to thank the UAE government and the leadership for this recognition and for giving me this honour,” said Dr. Motiwala.

Another doctor from India, Dr Anupriya Batra, was given the UAE Golden Visa on July 8.

Dr Anupriya Batra, is currently working with Dr. Batra’s Homoeopathic Clinic in Al Nahda, Dubai. “The entire process of Golden Visa application is streamlined and I received the visa quickly,” she told Khaleej Times.

“I am grateful to the leaders of the UAE for this opportunity and the officials for their assistance with my visa application and for the recognition of homoeopathy professionals,” Dr Batra said.