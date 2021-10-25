Two inter-state ganja peddlers arrested, 200 Kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The police has been going after drug offenders in the city viciously. In the past week, they have made many drug busts and seized a lot of ganja and other paraphernelia.

Two alleged inter-state ganja peddling offenders who were reportedly arrested while smuggling ganja from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh (UP) via Hyderabad on April 10 have now been put under Preventive Detention Act by the commissioner of police, Rachakonda. The accused were arrested with 200KG ganja at Himayatnagar.

The Rachakonda police said that this was done in order to root out drug smuggling activities from the commissionerate. The accused have reportedly been logged in Central Prison, Cherpally on Monday.

In a separate incident in the Hyderabad commissionerate, the police on Monday arrested an alleged drug peddler at Langar house and seized 1.3 kgs ganja and his bike which was without a number plate. His co-accused is absconding.

The accused B Anand Singh, (25) was arrested and taken into custody while he was trying to escape. The other accused Komal Singh (28) is reportedly absconding.

On Sunday, excise department officials from Charminar arrested three people for possessing and consuming charas (cannabis) in Falaknuma. The three accused have been identified as Syed Abdul Muddasir from Tarnaka, Syed Ghouse Uddin from Chandrayangutta, Syed Abdul Muddasir and Mohammed Aslam from Ranga Reddy district.

According to the police, Syed Faizan, the fourth accused in the case also from Tarnaka, is also absconding. At the time of arrest, the excise station officials seized 10 grams of cannabis, one cannabis cigarette and three mobile phones of the arrested accused. The three arrested accused will be produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate court for judicial remand.

In another incident, the Habeebnagar police today arrested two people red-handed while exchanging ganja (marijuana) near Bharat ground in Habeebnagar.

According to police, the two accused have been identified as Arjun Singh from Dhoolpet and K Rama Krishna Nampally. The sub-inspector along with his team was patrolling within the limits of Habeebnagar police station at 6:30 p.m when they notices three people were exchanging ganja.

As police intervened the main drug supplier Dinesh Singh escaped and the police arrested the other two accused. At the time of arrest, the police seized 500 grams and 400 grams of marijuana from Arjun Singh and K Rama Krishna respectively.

The main supplier Dinesh Singh supplies to Arjun Singh, who in turn supplies the same to K Ramakrishna who then sell it to people at higher rates thus concluding the drug chain. The accused are booked under sections 8C and 20 (B)(II) of the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act, 1985.

Yesterday in Hyderabad 12 FIRs was lodged and 18 persons were arrested in various drug-related cases.