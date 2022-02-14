Two interstate burglars arrested by Rachakonda police

Hyderabad: The sleuths of CCS LB Nagar team along with Vanasthalipuram Police have apprehended two professional house burglary offenders hailing from West Bengal.

According to Police commissioner Rachakonda Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Rafikul Khan and his associate Shaik Suraj both hailing from Murshidabad West Bengal are habitual offenders.

Both are mason by profession but they decided to earn easy money by committing property offences. As per their plan they went to Kerala, Goa and Bangalore took rooms for rent and committed property offences. Later they came to Hyderabad, took rooms in weaker section colonies, Sahebnagar areas and also in Suryapet Town and committed thefts and decamped with booty.

The Vanasthalipuram have apprehended the accused persons while they were found roaming on a bicycle and recovered stolen property worth 27 lakhs.

Earlier the Vanasthalipuram Police had taken the offenders into Police custody for ten days and the stolen property was also recovered from West Bengal.