Two IPL cricket betting rackets busted in city

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Hyderabad Task force police have busted two cricket betting rackets that were involved in betting on the IPL matches. The police have seized mobile phones, cash and other material from the bookies.

In a first case Task force south zone team raided a residence in Talabkatta area of old city and arrested

Syed Sattar and Mohammed Hassan @ Ghouse both residents of Aman Nagar, Talabkatta were running a cricket betting racket.

The Prime accused Syed Sattar is a native of Talabkatta, Aman nagar, Hyderabad. He resorted to collecting cricket betting’s in and around Hyderabad from the punters with the help of his friends to make easy and quick money.

During Indian Premier league (IPL) – 2020 tournament playing at UAE, Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai, the accused Syed Sattar main bookie is receiving calls from the punters i.e Mohammed Hassan and Syed Kaleem Ali and collecting the betting amounts

The police have seized aash of Rs. 40,000/- & 2 mobile phones from their possession.

In a similar crackdown, west zone task force team arrested a bookie, N.Vijay Kumar who was operating Chudi Bazar, Begum Bazar, Hyderabad from the known and unknown punters.

The accused N.Vijay Kumar is native of Hyderabad. He is working as Supervisor in Padmini Road Lines Transport, Attapur, Hyderabad but his earnings are not sufficient to meet his family and lavish expenses.

As such he hatched a plan to organize Cricket betting and to collect the betting amounts on current IPL cricket matches.

The police have recovered TV, setup box, five mobile phones and a cash of rupees 32,500.