Two IPL cricket betting rackets busted in city

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, on Wednesday busted two cricket betting racket in Hyderabad. For the first time a woman bookie too was apprehended during the operation.

A team of police raided a residence at Poosalbasthi, Mangalhat and arrested Suman Latha and her accomplice TRahul Singh, while they were accepting cricket betting by watching cricket in TV.

They were indulging in betting over IPL-2020 Cricket match in between Kings XI Punjab Vs Delhi Capitals teams playing at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on 20-10-2020

During the action police seized Seized TV make Micromax, Line phones setup containing (15) Cell Phones,) Cell phones, and a Calculator and net cash of Rs.27,080/- from their possession.

In a similar action the task force central zone team have raided a residential house in SBI Colony at Gandhi Nagar and arrested four person for allegedly involving in cricket betting.

Thadisetti Sadashiv @ Srinu, Neela Srinivas Dudduduka Chandraiah and Merugu Sampath Kumar were arrested during the raid and incriminating material was seized.