Two IPS officers suspended in UP

By News Desk 1 Published: 24th August 2020 3:02 pm IST

Lucknow, Aug 24 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of two IPS officers in connection with corruption charges.

The IPS officers suspended on Monday are Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rules and Manuals Dinesh Chandra Dubey and DIG Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) Agra Arvind Sen.

According to the state Home Department spokesman, Dubey was responsible for irregularities committed in construction of the Kasturba hostel in Rae Bareli and bus stations in Bareilly and Kaushambhi.

Sen was found guilty in irregularities related to the Animal Husbandry Department.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

