Two IPS officers transferred in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State Government on Sunday transferred two IPS officers and appointed new Police Commissioners to Warangal and Khammam Commisisonerates.

Dr Tarun Josi, an officer of 2004 IPS batch who was serving as Jointed Commissioner of Police, Special Branch Hyderabad city has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police Warangal city.

Vishnu S Warrier, Superintendent of Police Adilabad district has been transferred and posted Commissioner of Police Khammam Commissionerate while Tafseer Iqbal Transferred.