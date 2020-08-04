Two jailed ex-Ministers test COVID positive in J’khand

Ekka and Peter were jailed in separate murder cases.

Posted By News Desk Published: 4th August 2020 6:14 pm IST
Unrecognizable doctor with vaccine in hospital, coronavirus concept

Ranchi: Jailed former Ministers Enos Ekka and Raja Peter along with 52 other inmates of Birsa Munda central jail here have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said that Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana underwent a COVID-19 test for the second time on Tuesday after 17 members of his staff tested positive for the disease.

The Chief Minister’s Private Secretary has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Ekka and Peter were jailed in separate murder cases.

In the last 24 hours, more than 800 COVID cases have been registered in the state, pushing the total tally to 13,700.

Three fatalities were reported from East Singhbhum district, taking the overall toll to 125 in the state. The mortality rate has increased to 0.93 per cent.

As per the data provided by the health department, the number of active cases in the state stands at 8,581.

Due to the rampant rise in coronavirus cases across the state, the recovery rate has fallen to 35.50 per cent.

So far, 3,53,004 samples have been collected in the state of which 3,26,060 have turned out to be negative.

Source: IANS
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close