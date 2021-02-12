Two junior colleges in Hyderabad found violating coronavirus norms: TSCPCR

Hyderabad: The officials of Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) alleged that two colleges in Hyderabad have been found violating coronavirus norms.

These colleges are Sindhu Girls Campus of Narayana Junior College and Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Vivin Towers in Miyapur, New Indian Express reported.

In a report to the Commissioner of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, the officials of the commission mentioned that more than 100 girl students were accommodated in a single classroom.

It also mentioned that at Sri Chaitanya Junior College, around 60 students were sitting in a classroom.

The TSCPCR urged the board to take action against the colleges for the violation of norms.