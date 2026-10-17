Two killed, 4 injured in accident in Khammam as lorry rams car

Hyderabad: At least two persons were killed, and four others were injured in an accident in Khammam after a lorry rammed their car early on Saturday, October 17.

The deceased were identified as Mallesh, 32, and Upendar, 40. The accident occurred at the Greenfield Highway exit in Wyra Mandal when the victims were travelling from Devarapally to Khammam.

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Nitin Venkatesh, Mallesh, Venkat, and Satyam were injured in the accident.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Wyra Mandal police said, “The accident occurred at 4 am, in which two people were killed on the spot. A case of causing death due to rash and negligent driving has been registered under Section 106 (1) of the BNS.”