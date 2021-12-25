Two killed after Houthi projectile hit Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition in Yemen led by Saudi Arabia on Friday announced that a Houthi projectile that hit the Saudi city of Jazan has led to the killing of two civilians— a Saudi national and a Yemeni resident, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Arab coalition said that the projectile fell in Samtah, a town in Jazan, and also damaged an industrial workshop.

#عاجل #التحالف: سنتعامل بحزم لحماية المدنيين من مواطنين ومقيمين على أراضي المملكة.#واس_عام — واس العام (@SPAregions) December 24, 2021

The projectile caused seven injuries, six of which are Saudi and one Bengali resident and left twelve cars and two shops damaged.

This was preceded by a similar attack about an hour ago when the coalition announced that Houthi projectile hit Saudi’s Najran causing materialistic damage.

The coalition said the projectiles were launched from the Yemeni city of Saada and that it was carrying out airstrikes in response to deal with the source of the threat.

Houthi’s Friday’s cross-border attacks come after the coalition struck a Houthi military camp in the centre of the Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Friday.

#عاجل #التحالف: تدمير ٤ مخازن للصواريخ البالستية والمسيرات بمحافظة المحويت مديرية المحويت.#واس_عام — واس العام (@SPAregions) December 24, 2021

Overnight airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a military camp and destroyed a bridge in Yemen’s Houthi-held capital Sanaa on December 23.

On December 21, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, reported that attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia have more than doubled this year from last year.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since September 2014 when the Houthi militia forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

Since March 2015, the Arab coalition has been carrying out military operations in support of government forces in Yemen, to confront the Iranian-backed Houthis, who control several governorates, including the capital, Sanaa.

Several regions in Saudi Arabia are constantly being attacked by ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones, which are launched from Yemen towards their airports and oil facilities.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February 2021, a major offensive toward Marib in an attempt to seize control of the province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.