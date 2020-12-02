Two killed as car drives into pedestrians in Germany, one held

Berlin, Dec 1 : At least two people were killed and several others injured in Germany’s Trier town on Tuesday as a car mowed down people in a pedestrian zone, reports said.

The car has been seized and one person has been arrested, police said.

According to local police, security forces and emergency services were on the scene and people were advised to “avoid the area”.

Police in Rhineland-Palatinate, where Trier is located, asked people to not spread disinformation.

Further details were awaited.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.