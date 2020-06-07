Two killed in Delhi accident

New Delhi: Two persons were killed in an accident in Vikaspuri area of Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as e-rickshaw driver Gulshan and Sunny.

“Two persons riding a motorcycle coming from Peeragarhi side met with an accident while descending the Vikaspuri flyover on Saturday night,” the police said.

An eyewitness said the motorcyclist was driving at high speed due to which he lost balance, leading to the accident. A PCR call on the accident was made at 9.24 pm, following which police reached the spot.

Source: IANS

