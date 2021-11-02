Two killed in lightning in Karnataka

By PTI|   Published: 2nd November 2021 1:49 pm IST
Two killed in lightning in Karnataka
Lightning at night

Mangaluru: Two persons who had gone on a trip to Yerugundi falls in Dakshina Kannada district were killed when lightning struck them, police sources said on Tuesday.

Three others who accompanied them also suffered injuries in the lightning during heavy rains that pounded the area on Monday evening. The injured have been hospitalised, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall coupled with thunder and lightning in coastal Karnataka in the next three days.

MS Education Academy

A yellow alert has been issued for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts for November 3 and 5 and an orange alert on November 4.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button