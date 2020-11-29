Two killed in separate road accidents in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 29 : Two people, including a teenager, were killed in two separate road accidents in Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

In the first incident, a truck driver was killed in an accident near Jamalpur village on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway late on Saturday night.

The police said that the preliminary probe found that a truck was standing on the Expressway when another truck came from behind and rammed into it, badly injuring its driver, identified as Manoj Singh, a resident of Rajasthan’s Alwar.

The injured truck driver was rushed to a private hospital where he died due to his injuries, while the errant truck driver escaped from the spot.

Police have started a probe after registering a case at Bilaspur police station. The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy, the police said.

In the other incident, a teenage boy, identified as Rithik, 17, died in the accident near Koh village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

“The victim was on a bike and when he reached the industrial road, he collided with a truck. He was crushed under its wheels and died on the spot,” said Amit Kumar, the investigation officer.

An FIR has been lodged at IMT Manesar police station and the driver of the erring vehicle has been arrested. The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy, the police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.