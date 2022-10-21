Two killed in separate road accidents in Telangana

Hyderabad: One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a ready-mix concrete vehicle and DCM on NH-65 at Isnapur under Patancheruvu police station limits on Friday.

It took a couple of hours for the police to pull them out as the cleaner and other persons travelling in the DCM were stuck in the severely damaged vehicle. People injured in the incident were rushed to area hospital, Patancheru for treatment. Their identities are yet to be disclosed.

In another incident, one person died in a road accident on NH-161 where a lorry hit a two-wheeler at Shivvampet bridge in Choutakur Mandal of Sangareddy district. The body was later shifted to Government General Hospital, Sangareddy.