Two killed in separate road accidents in Telangana

It took a couple of hours for the police to pull them out as the cleaner and other persons traveling in the DCM were stuck in the severely damaged vehicle.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 21st October 2022 6:05 pm IST
Accidents in two separate incidents killed one and left two injured in Sangareddy
Representational Image

Hyderabad: One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a ready-mix concrete vehicle and DCM on NH-65 at Isnapur under Patancheruvu police station limits on Friday.

It took a couple of hours for the police to pull them out as the cleaner and other persons travelling in the DCM were stuck in the severely damaged vehicle. People injured in the incident were rushed to area hospital, Patancheru for treatment. Their identities are yet to be disclosed.

Also Read
Traffic advisory issued for roadshows on Hyderabad-Vijaywada highway

In another incident, one person died in a road accident on NH-161 where a lorry hit a two-wheeler at Shivvampet bridge in Choutakur Mandal of Sangareddy district. The body was later shifted to Government General Hospital, Sangareddy.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button