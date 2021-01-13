Two killed in separate road mishaps in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 13 : Two men in their 30s were killed in two separate road accidents in Gurugram, the police said on Wednesday.

Dinesh Kumar of Nuh district in Haryana, who was a salesman at a petrol pump in Sohna, was returning home on his bike on Tuesday night when he was hit by a truck from behind. He was crushed under the wheels of the truck in the Sohna area.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sohna-Palwal road and the critically injured Kumar died on the spot. The errant driver was caught by the police who deployed a few metres away from the accident spot. A case has been registered at the Sohna city police station against the truck driver.

In the other incident, Satlesh Kumar died after his scooty was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle on Tuesday in front of Starex University on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. The critically injured man was admitted to the district civil hospital where he was declared dead.

According to the police, the victim was a resident of Munger district in Bihar. He used to work in an e-commerce based company and was staying in a rented accommodation in Sector 5, Gurugram.

“The victim was on his way from Dharuhera to Gurugram. On the complaint of the deceased person’s brother, a case has been registered against an unknown vehicle driver at the Bilaspur police station,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police.

