Two killed in separate incidents in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 26-year-old sugar mill worker was crushed to death after a tractor he was driving overturned on him in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district here, police said.

Kapil died after the vehicle turned turtle in Khidariya village of Chapar police station limits in the district on Tuesday evening, they said.

He got married two months ago and was employed in a sugar mill, police added. A post mortem is awaited.

In another incident, an 18-year-old man died after crashing his bike into a bullock cart at Bhokahedi village under Bhopa police station limits of the district on Friday, police said.

Akshay Kumar was killed in the incident that took place when he was going on his bike during Holi celebrations, they added.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.