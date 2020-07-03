Two killed, six injured in lightning strikes in UP

By Qayam Published: July 03, 2020, 12:20 pm IST
lightning

Ballia: Two people were killed and six others injured after being struck by lightning in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, police said on Friday.

Nishat (18) and Bagedan (60) were killed in a lightning strike in Kothiya Senduria village in Narhi area on Thursday, they said, adding three persons were injured in the incident.

Three persons suffered injuries when lightning struck them in Hariharpur village in the Gadwar area on Thursday, police said.

The injured were rushed to the a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

Source: PTI
