Two labourers commit suicide in separate incidents in UP’s Banda

By Qayam Published: June 19, 2020, 11:05 am IST
suicide
Representational Photo

Banda: Two labourers allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in separate incidents in the district, police said on Friday.

The body of Rajju (21), who had returned from Vapi in Gujarat around 25 days ago, was found in Tendra locality under Bisanda Police Station area on Thursday, sub inspector in-charge of Oran police chowki, Sultan Singh said.

In the second incident in Mahotara village under Atarra Police Station area, Brij Raghav Yadav (36), took the extreme step allegedly due to a financial crisis, SHO Ravindra Tiwari said.

Father of Raghav, who was a mason, said that he was unemployed since the last two months and the financial crunch led to frequent fights in the house.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem examination, police said.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close