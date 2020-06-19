Two labourers commit suicide in separate incidents in UP’s Banda

Banda: Two labourers allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in separate incidents in the district, police said on Friday.

The body of Rajju (21), who had returned from Vapi in Gujarat around 25 days ago, was found in Tendra locality under Bisanda Police Station area on Thursday, sub inspector in-charge of Oran police chowki, Sultan Singh said.

In the second incident in Mahotara village under Atarra Police Station area, Brij Raghav Yadav (36), took the extreme step allegedly due to a financial crisis, SHO Ravindra Tiwari said.

Father of Raghav, who was a mason, said that he was unemployed since the last two months and the financial crunch led to frequent fights in the house.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem examination, police said.

Source: PTI