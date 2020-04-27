Two Lucknow doctors first to donate plasma for corona patients

Lucknow: As the spread of the coronavirus pandemic surges for the India’s citizens and the Medical Fraternity, only two measures against the sickness have been discovered as of now. One is the lockdown, quarantine and plasma therapy. Two Lucknow-based doctors are the first in the country to donate their plasma for COVID-infected patients.

Dr. Tauseef Haidar Khan and Dr. Sri Uma Shankar Pandey, who underwent treatment were quarantined for 14 days, donated their plasma in King George’s Medical University, Lucknow. Through a painless procedure where plasma is extracted, the white blood cells and red blood cells are then inserted back.

Like Dr. Pandey, Khan says he was “in isolation for 21 days and quarantined for 14 days after testing negative.”

Being a doctor, he understands how essential the plasma is for the medical fertility and treatment. The plasma contains antibodies which help those in critical conditions combat the virus.

“Those who have been discharged from COVID hospitals and have complete fourteen days of home quarantine should kindly come forward and do the needful as one donation of plasma can help save a life,” appealed Tauseef.

As of now 26, 496 in India are infected. Around 200,000 have succumbed to the virus globally

