Two Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 18 : Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with the police in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Sunday, police said.

The exchange of fire occurred in Mangapet forest area in the district when special police parties were combing the area on a tip-off.

Police said the combing operation was launched, following reliable information about the movement of the extremists allegedly planning to carry out attacks.

Police recovered some weapons from the scene of the encounter. The slain Maoists were yet to be identified.

The incident came a week after Maoists killed a worker of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the district.

Members of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist stabbed to death Maduri Bheemeshwar (48) in front of his wife in Bokkapuram village in Venkatapuram mandal of the district bordering Chhattisgarh.

Mulugu is among the districts where the police stepped up the vigil in recent months to foil the attempts of Maoists to regroup themselves.

As Maoists are trying to regroup themselves in Telangana, police have heightened the vigil in the districts bordering Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Last month, eight Maoists were killed in four exchanges in the region this month. Five of them were gunned down in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, bordering Chhattisgarh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.