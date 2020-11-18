Two men die in Gurugram accident

Gurugram, Nov 18 : Two young men riding a motorcycle in an inebriated condition were killed in a road accident in Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

Dheeraj (22) of Siwan in Bihar and Sameer (21) of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh were returning home after having drinks when their bike hit a tree on a median on the Sector 75 Road on Tuesday night.

Police said Dheeraj was heavily drunk and driving at high speed, due to which he lost control and rammed the two-wheeler into the tree. Both were without helmets at the time of the accident, police said.

“The duo sustained injuries to their heads and died on the spot,” said Investigating Officer Subhash Kumar.

Dheeraj was a vegetable vendor while Sameer worked in a private company.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Kherki Daula police station and bodies of the deceased handed over to their families, he said.

