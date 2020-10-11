Two men drown in well in Rajasthan’s Sikar

Jaipur: Two men slipped and drowned in a well while they had stepped down to repair a water pump in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, police said Sunday.

The incident happened in Neem Ka Thana area on Saturday night when the duo had stepped down in the well to repair the water pump and slipped into the water, sub-inspector Dokal Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Kaluram alias Tek Chand (42) and Tara Chand (38).

He said the duo were earlier taking treatment from a psychiatric centre in Jaipur.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem and the matter was registered under CrPc Section 17, police said.

Source: PTI

