Two militants killed in encounter in J-K

By Qayam Last Updated: 17th July 2020 9:14 am IST
Encounter in Kashmir's Pulwama district
Pulwama: Army soldiers during an encounter with militants at Beighpora area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Commander-in-Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo and three other militants were killed in two different operations by security forces. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Friday morning in Nagnad area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

Two militants were killed in the operation which was going on till last reports, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.

Source: PTI
