Hyderabad: Two minor boys drowned in a Hyderabad Lake. The incident occurred under Chandrayangutta police station limits.

14 year-old Syed Raheem had gone for swimming along with his friend Shaikh Sohail at Nawab Sagar Umda Hills Lake but didn’t return home. Raheem’s father tried to search him but in vain. Later a local Mohammed Nadeem informed him about the drowning of the two friends.

Police registered a case and retrieved the bodies.

Source: Siasat news