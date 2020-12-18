Two minor brothers charred to death in Delhi fire

New Delhi, Dec 18 : Two minor brothers aged 5 and 6 years have been charred to death after the room they were in caught fire in Delhi’s Sagarpur area on Friday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The fire department received a call at around 2.44 p.m. on Friday about a fire breaking out in a house in P Block in Sagarpur. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately. However, the two children who were traped inside the room used as a rubber godown succumbed to their injuries, the fire officials confirmed.

“The family was residing in the room on rent on the ground floor. The room was also used as a rubber godown. Both the children inside were charred to death,” said Mohamad Zakiuddin, a neighbour.

“Both the children were taken to the nearby Shakuntala Hospital, but since it didn’t possess the required expertise, they were shifted to the DDU hospital where they were declared brought dead. According to the doctors, the two died primarily due to choking on smoke. The percentage of burn injuries will be ascertained after the post-mortem on Saturday morning,” said Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP, South West.

The father of the children, Amod (25), makes cheap rubber, polymer slippers and sells them. The family shifted to the present house on rent on December 1.

Others residents of the building were rescued by the local police and the good Samaritan of the area.

Further investigation is underway.

