Two minor girls raped in separate incidents

Lucknow, Oct 1 : After the gang-rape incidents in Hathras and Balrampur, two minor girls have been raped in Bulandshahr and Azamgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The new incidents of rape come just hours after the gang-rape victims died in Hathras and Balrampur.

According to reports, in Azamgarh, an 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour in Jiyanpur area.

“We received a complaint of rape with a minor girl on Wednesday. A case was immediately registered. The accused, Danish, has been arrested. He lives in front of the girl’s residence and used to visit her house regularly,” said Sudhir Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police.

The Azamgarh SP said that the medical examination of the girl is being conducted and further action is being taken.

In Bulandshahr, a teenage girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at a village in Kakore area on Wednesday night.

Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said, “Based on her father’s complaint, a case has been registered. The accused Rizwan has been arrested.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.