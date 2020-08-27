Two minor sisters die in wall collapse in Gujarat village

The collapse was triggered by a wall from an adjoining house crashing on a portion of their residential structure

By Mansoor Published: 27th August 2020 6:08 pm IST

Bharuch: Two minor sisters died on the spot when a wall of their house suddenly collapsed at a village in Gujarat’s Bharuch district on Thursday morning, said police.

The collapse was triggered by a wall from an adjoining house crashing on a portion of their residential structure, a police official said.

While 12-year-old Virali Parmar and Heena Parmar (13) were buried alive under the debris, their third sister Bhumika has been hospitalised with injuries, they said.

The incident took place at Nondhni village under Jambusar taluka when the three sisters were sleeping in their room, said police sub-inspector VR Prajapati.

“When they were asleep in their semi-pucca house early today morning, a wall of adjoining house fell on their house, which triggered the collapse of wall and some portion of the roof, killing two sisters on the spot” said Prajapati.

The third sister survived but received injuries on her leg, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Vedach police station.

Source: PTI
