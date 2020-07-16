Two more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

By Qayam Published: 16th July 2020 2:09 pm IST
covid-19-coronavirus

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh reported two more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the state’s total tally to 1,343.

The total figure includes 350 active cases and 969 recoveries and nine deaths, the state’s Health Department said.

Meanwhile, with the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally on Thursday reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths.

Source: ANI
