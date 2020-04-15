menu
Two more COVID-19 deaths in Guj; state toll reaches 30

Posted by Qayam Published: April 15, 2020, 11:39 am IST
Ahmedabad: Two more persons died of coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the death toll in the state to 30, the state health department said on Wednesday.

The victims included a 14-year-old girl from Vadodara and a 45-year-old woman from Surat, it said.

The girl also had a mental ailment, while the woman suffered from hypertension, it added.

Source: PTI

